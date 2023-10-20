Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency strengthened seven paise to open at Rs 83.17 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It closed at Rs 83.24 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The Indian rupee could start on a stronger note this Friday after drawing support from RBI’s likely aggressive intervention late in the previous session," Reliance Securities said in Oct. 20 note.

The brokerage expected rupee to open around Rs 83.14-83.15 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.24 in the previous session. The trading range for the day is seen between Rs 83.0000 and Rs 83.3400 for Friday, the brokerage said.