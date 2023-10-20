Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
The local currency strengthened seven paise to open at Rs 83.17 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It closed at Rs 83.24 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
"The Indian rupee could start on a stronger note this Friday after drawing support from RBI’s likely aggressive intervention late in the previous session," Reliance Securities said in Oct. 20 note.
The brokerage expected rupee to open around Rs 83.14-83.15 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.24 in the previous session. The trading range for the day is seen between Rs 83.0000 and Rs 83.3400 for Friday, the brokerage said.
"With crude price showing profit booking from $88.50 gave support to rupee. Broadly in the short term rupee remains in range between Rs 83.15-83.30. RBI intervention seems intact as rupee is very stable since a few weeks in this range," said Jateen Trivedi, vice president of research at LKP Securities.
"Fed's Powell suggests keeping rates unchanged and waiting for more data. U.S. jobless claims came in lower than expected. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields approaching 5% and Brent crude prices higher as well. DXY is seen consolidating. Eyes continue to remain on geopolitical tensions," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).
"For dollar/rupee, there is support around Rs 83.05-83.10 while the immediate resistance is seen near Rs 83.30," he said.