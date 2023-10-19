Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency strengthened three paise to open at Rs 83.24 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The Indian rupee could start this Thursday on a flat note as expectations of RBI presence could offset losses coming from an overnight rally in crude, U.S. Treasury yields, and the dollar," Reliance Securities said in Oct. 19 note.

The Rupee may open around Rs 83.2300-83.2400 against the greenback compared with Rs 83.2600 in the previous session, with the possibility of trading between Rs 83.1500 and Rs 83.3400 on Thursday, the brokerage said.