Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

The local currency strengthened four paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The Indian rupee could start stronger this Wednesday morning as upbeat data from China supports the Chinese yuan and most Asian peers", Reliance Securities said in an Oct. 18 note.

The brokerage expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.20–83.21 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.2575 in the previous session.

For the day, the brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.1500 and Rs 83.3300.