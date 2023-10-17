Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency strengthened six paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 83.28 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to the Bloomberg data.

"The Indian rupee could start stronger amid a sell-off in crude oil prices amid speculation that tensions could ease between Israel and Hamas", Reliance Securities said in Oct. 17 note.

The brokerage expected the rupee could open around Rs 83.20-83.30 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.2775. The previous session and the range for the session are between Rs 83.1000 and Rs 83.3500 this Tuesday, the note said.

"RBI's $5 billion USD/INR swap expiry fuels dollar shortage concern. The RBI conducted a $5 billion sell/buy USDINR swap last year. Under this swap, the RBI sold $5 billion to banks on April 28, 2022. At maturity on Oct. 23, the central bank will buy the dollars back," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).

"For USDINR, Rs 83.10 acts as a support, while Rs 83.30 is an immediate resistance, followed by Rs 83.50," he said.