Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid a fall in the dollar index.

The local currency strengthened four paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at Rs 83.26 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.23–83.2400 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.26 in the previous session.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.19 and Rs 83.32 on Monday.

"The upbeat U.S. inflation report has prompted investors to price in a possible rate rise, while on the contrary, several Fed speakers have started being dovish, leading to an uncertain Fed rate hike path," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).

"Eyes are on Powell's speech this week. For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.15 acts as a support, while Rs 83.32 is the immediate resistance, followed by Rs 83.50," Sodhani said.