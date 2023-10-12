BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee strengthened about three paise to open at Rs 83.16 against the U.S dollar.

12 Oct 2023, 9:41 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person counts Indian five-hundred rupee banknotes. (Photo: Radha Raswe/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A person counts Indian five-hundred rupee banknotes. (Photo: Radha Raswe/BQ Prime)

Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after dollar index remained steady.

The local currency strengthened about three paise to open at Rs 83.16 against the U.S dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.19 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Lacklustre trades gave way to pull back yesterday, but with key levels persisting , we would continue to persist with the 83.4-83.49 objectives initially. For positive bias to remain, 83.14 needs to hold, with key supports below seen at 83.07 or 82.98", according to Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Fed minutes reveal concerns over dual-sided risks to inflation and economic activity, influencing policy outlook. US PPI data comes in mixed, sparking further concerns about the trajectory of inflation. Eyes on U.S. CPI data. For USDINR, 83.00 acts as a support while 83.27 a resistance", said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).

