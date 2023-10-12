Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after dollar index remained steady.

The local currency strengthened about three paise to open at Rs 83.16 against the U.S dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.19 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Lacklustre trades gave way to pull back yesterday, but with key levels persisting , we would continue to persist with the 83.4-83.49 objectives initially. For positive bias to remain, 83.14 needs to hold, with key supports below seen at 83.07 or 82.98", according to Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.