Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar amid the softening of the dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields.

The local currency strengthened five paise to open at Rs 83.20 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at 83.25 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"DXY and yields slips after Raphael Bostic from Atlanta’s Fed delivered some dovish words. Fed policymakers are worried about rising Treasury yields as they could dampen financial conditions. Eyes on U.S. inflation figures from September and FOMC minutes," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).

"For the dollar/rupee, the support is at Rs 83.05 and the immediate resistance at Rs 83.30 followed by Rs 83.50," he said.