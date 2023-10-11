BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee strengthened five paise to open at Rs 83.20 against the U.S dollar.

11 Oct 2023, 9:24 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person counts Indian five-hundred rupee banknotes. (Photo: Radha Raswe/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A person counts Indian five-hundred rupee banknotes. (Photo: Radha Raswe/BQ Prime)

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar amid the softening of the dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields.

The local currency strengthened five paise to open at Rs 83.20 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at 83.25 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"DXY and yields slips after Raphael Bostic from Atlanta’s Fed delivered some dovish words. Fed policymakers are worried about rising Treasury yields as they could dampen financial conditions. Eyes on U.S. inflation figures from September and FOMC minutes," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).

"For the dollar/rupee, the support is at Rs 83.05 and the immediate resistance at Rs 83.30 followed by Rs 83.50," he said.

ALSO READ

Retail Investors Are Bulwark Of Indian Market During Volatility, Says Prime Securities' N Jayakumar

Opinion
Retail Investors Are Bulwark Of Indian Market During Volatility, Says Prime Securities' N Jayakumar
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT