Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 26 paise to open at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
The local currency strengthened 26 paise to open at 82.83 against the U.S dollar on Friday. It closed at 83.09 on Thursday, according to the Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 82.80–82.85 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.09 in the previous session.
The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.7500 and Rs 83.1500 on Friday.
