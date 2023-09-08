Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency strengthened seven paise to open at Rs 83.14 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It opened above Rs 83 against the U.S. dollar for the third day.

The rupee closed at a record low of Rs 83.21 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.10–83.11 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.21 in the previous session.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade in between Rs 83.05 and Rs 83.25 on Friday.