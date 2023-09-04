ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 4 paise to open at Rs 82.68 against the U.S. dollar
The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
The local currency strengthened four paise to open at Rs 82.68 against the U.S dollar on Monday. It closed at 82.72 on Friday, according to the Bloomberg data.
"The Indian Rupee could start stronger against the dollar this Monday after mixed payrolls data raised expectations that the Fed could pause in September", Reliance Securities said in Sept. 4 note.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the Rs 82.63–82.65 range against the dollar, compared with Rs 82.71 in the previous session. The range for the session is between Rs 82.50 and Rs 82.85, according to the brokerage.
