Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, tracking a similar movement among emerging market currencies.

The local currency appreciated 20 paise to open at 82.17 against the greenback on Tuesday. It closed at 82.37 on Monday.

At 10 a.m, the rupee was trading at 82.23 against the U.S. dollar.

"Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.0000 and 81.9000, while the resistances is seen between 82.4500 and 82.5500," Reliance Securities said in a note. "Asian emerging market peers have started stronger against the greenback this Tuesday morning and will aid sentiments."