Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against a stronger U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of crucial economic and policy announcements.

A day before the RBI's monetary policy announcement, the domestic unit opened 5 paise weaker at Rs 82.80 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 82.75 on Monday after having appreciated against the greenback for the first time in five sessions.

The Indian rupee was expected to open weaker today, tracking a stronger U.S. dollar, as investors awaited inflation readings to deliver an updated outlook on the health of largest economy, according to Reliance Securities].

Domestic traders are likely to be cautious ahead of the RBI's meeting outcome on Aug. 10, refraining from taking long positions ahead of the MPC announcement, the brokerage said.