Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the dollar index and Treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve officials indicated that interest rates were likely to remain higher for longer.

The local currency weakened three paise to open at Rs 83.11 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.08 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the tupee to open around Rs 83.15-83.17 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.08 in the previous session.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.25 on Thursday.