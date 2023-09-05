Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the dollar in the international market.

The local currency weakened three paise to open at Rs 82.78 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 82.75 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there is potential for the rupee to experience further weakness. As long as the rupee remains below the Rs 82.50 level, there are concerns stemming from the recent rally in crude oil prices. Crude prices have surged from $77 to $85, indicating a further short-term rally in WTI crude. This upward trend in oil prices may exert additional downward pressure on the rupee," Jateen Trivedi, vice president - research analyst at LKP Securitie said .

"In terms of rupee movement, a potential trading range is anticipated between Rs 82.55 and Rs 82.85. If the rupee breaches the lower end of this range (Rs 82.85), it could potentially experience a sharp decline, with a target level of Rs 83.25 coming into play. Traders and investors should closely monitor both the currency and oil markets for further developments in the coming days," Trivedi said.