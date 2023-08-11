BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S Dollar
Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S Dollar

Rupee weakened two paise to open at Rs 82.74 against the U.S. dollar on Friday

11 Aug 2023, 9:17 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Rs 500 notes. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar amid a rising greenback and U.S. Treasury yield.

The local currency weakened two paise to open at Rs 82.74 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It closed at 82.72 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 82.75-82.76 against the U.S. dollar, compared with 82.71 in the previous session. The range for the session remains between Rs 82.65 and Rs 83, according to the brokerage.

"The price is expected to be volatile, so traders should be cautious between Rs 82.40 and Rs 82.95, as since October 2022, the rupee has been taking support every time the price tries to cross below Rs 83.00," Jateen Trivedi, vice president, research at LKP Securities said.

