Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as weak global sentiments increased demand for safe-haven dollars. The sentiments of markets were hurt after Fitch cut the U.S. government rating from AAA to AA+.

The local currency depreciated 12 paise to open at Rs 82.71 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday; this is the weakest open since May 31. It closed at 82.59 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the Rs 82.6900–82.7100 range. The range for the session is between 82.4500 and 82.9100, the brokerage said.