BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee weakened 11 paise to open at Rs 82.37

02 Aug 2023, 9:26 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian five hundred rupee banknotes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian five hundred rupee banknotes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

The local currency weakened 11 paise to open at Rs 82.37 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at 82.26 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 82.2900-82.3000 against the greenback, compared with Rs 82.2550 in the previous session

"The trading range for the session is between Rs 82.15 and Rs 82.45," the brokerage said.

"The recent rise in crude oil prices added to pressure on the rupee," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities. "Market participants are now focused on upcoming unemployment and non-farm payrolls data later in the week. Until then, the rupee is expected to trade within the Rs 82.05-82.55 range."

ALSO READ

Foreign Inflows Into India Are Structural This Time: TVF Capital's Shiv Puri

Opinion
Foreign Inflows Into India Are Structural This Time: TVF Capital's Shiv Puri
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT