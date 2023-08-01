Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, tracking the strength of the greenback in the global market.

The local currency weakened six paise to open at Rs 82.31. It closed at Rs 82.25 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the range of Rs 82.2500 to Rs 82.2600 against the U.S. dollar compared with Rs 82.2450 in the previous session.

"The trading range for the session is between Rs 82.1500 to Rs 82.4500," the brokerage said.