ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated 3 paise to open at Rs 83.18 against the greenback on Tuesday, compared with Rs 83.15 at close on Monday.
The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday tracking weaker Asian peers in the backdrop of a strong dollar.The local rupee depreciated 3 paise to open at Rs 83.18 against the greenback after closing at Rs 83.15 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the range of Rs 83.18 to Rs 83.19 against the dollar.The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.05 and Rs 8...
The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday tracking weaker Asian peers in the backdrop of a strong dollar.
The local rupee depreciated 3 paise to open at Rs 83.18 against the greenback after closing at Rs 83.15 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the range of Rs 83.18 to Rs 83.19 against the dollar.
The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.05 and Rs 83.22 on Tuesday.
"RBI could be present to curb excess volatility and could cap losses for the rupee this Tuesday," Reliance Securities said in a Sept. 26 note.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT