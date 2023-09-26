Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday tracking weaker Asian peers in the backdrop of a strong dollar.

The local rupee depreciated 3 paise to open at Rs 83.18 against the greenback after closing at Rs 83.15 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the range of Rs 83.18 to Rs 83.19 against the dollar.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.05 and Rs 83.22 on Tuesday.

"RBI could be present to curb excess volatility and could cap losses for the rupee this Tuesday," Reliance Securities said in a Sept. 26 note.