Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won three out of the four states election results declared on Sunday.

The local currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.28 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at Rs 83.30 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

The BJP has secured majorities in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, strengthening the BJP's position as the dominant party in North India ahead of the general election in 2024.