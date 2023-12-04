Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar
The rupee strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.28 against the U.S. dollar.
Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won three out of the four states election results declared on Sunday.
The local currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.28 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at Rs 83.30 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
The BJP has secured majorities in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, strengthening the BJP's position as the dominant party in North India ahead of the general election in 2024.
Here's What Analyst Have To Say
'Premature To Rule Out Additional Rate Hikes'
"Dovish Fed expectations, falling U.S. bond yields undermine the USD. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to rule out additional rate hikes or start discussing cuts, but overall tone seemed to be dovish," Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank said.
"For dollar-rupee, Rs 83.10-83.15 will act as a support while Rs 83.35 would be the resistance," he said.
'Next Significant Event Will Be RBI's MPC'
"The next significant event on the domestic front will be the RBI’s monetary policy announcement on Dec. 8. On the forex reserves front, RBI’s reserves surged by $2.53 billion to $597.94 billion for the week ended Nov. 24. The increase is primarily attributed to higher valuations of U.S. Treasuries, foreign currency assets, and gold," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors said.
'FDIs To Continue After The Win Of The Incumbent Government'
"Indian rupee is expected to trade within a small range with a bit of appreciation bias as flows, IPOs, FDIs to continue after the win of the incumbent government, but dollar buying due to various reasons to continue," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP said.