Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as falling oil prices offset the impact of rising dollar index.

The local currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.28 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.25-83.27 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.27 in the previous session.

The currency is likely to trade between Rs 83.10 and Rs 83.30 on Thursday, the brokerage said.