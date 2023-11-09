Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar
The rupee opened two paise stronger at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as falling oil prices offset the impact of rising dollar index.
The local currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.28 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.25-83.27 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.27 in the previous session.
The currency is likely to trade between Rs 83.10 and Rs 83.30 on Thursday, the brokerage said.
Here's What Analyst Have To Say
Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre)
"Markets remain quiet this week as investors await fresh catalysts to place their bets on the next Fed decision in December. A further decline in the U.S. bond yields keeps the dollar bulls on the defensive and lends some support. For dollar/rupee pair, Rs 83.10 acts as a support and Rs 83.29 as the resistance," Sodhani said.
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities
"The rupee exhibited a sideways trend, fluctuating within Rs 83.24-83.28 range. While the rise in the dollar index exerted pressure, the recent sharp decline in crude oil prices provided support to the rupee," Trivedi said.
Market participants are awaiting Powell's speech scheduled for later today, and although the underlying sentiment leans towards weakness for the rupee, RBI interventions have been instrumental in postponing its decline. The rupee's foreseeable range is Rs 83.10-83.35," he said.