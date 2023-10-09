Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The local currency strengthened 4 paise to trade at Rs 83.21 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at Rs 83.25 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

"For the dollar/rupee, Rs 83.05 acts as a support while Rs 83.30 is the immediate resistance, followed by Rs 83.50," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank.