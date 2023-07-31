Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar on Monday, amid softness of the US dollar.

The local currency appreciated three paise to open at Rs 82.23. It closed at Rs 82.26 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Dollar/rupee is likely to face hurdle near Rs 82.40 and move back towards Rs 82.10. Only a move above 82.40 would open the doors for the next key resistance at Rs 82.60. On the downside a move below Rs 82.10 would weaken the currency to Rs 81.90," ICICI Direct Research said in a July 31 note.