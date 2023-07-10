ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated nine paise to open at Rs 82.65 against the U.S. dollar
Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar amid the easing in the greenback and the Treasury yields after softer jobs data.
The local currency appreciated nine paise to open at Rs 82.65 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at Rs 82.74 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open marginally stronger on Monday as dollar and the benchmark bond yields fell after softer jobs report.
The brokerage sees the rupee trading in Rs 82.4500-82.8500 range on Monday.
