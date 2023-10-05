Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar after Brent crude oil prices fell by 5.6% to $85.81 a barrel.

The local currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.24 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"DXY gives up some of its recent gains after weaker-than-expected U.S. private payrolls, based on the ADP National Employment Report. 10-year US Treasury yields and Brent crude prices cooled off," Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre), said.

"For the dollar/rupee, intervention has been seen around Rs 83.27 levels; as such, Rs 83.30 continues to act as a resistance while Rs 83.05 is a support," Sodhani said. "Only a break above Rs 83.30 may open doors for Rs 83.50 levels.".