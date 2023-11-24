Indian Rupee Opens Little Changed Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened little changed against the U.S. dollar on Friday given the relative stable dollar index.

The local currency opened 1 paisa lower at Rs 83.35 against the U.S. dollar today. It closed at Rs 83.34 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start flat to marginally stronger against the dollar this Friday morning tracking a small fall in the dollar on Thursday’s trade," said a report by Reliancesmarktmoney.com

"However, persistent dollar demand from importers and persistent reports that foreign investors liquidate rupee-denominated assets will cap gains for the local unit," the report said.

