Indian Rupee Opens Higher Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened 13 paise to open at Rs 82.71 against the U.S dollar on Monday.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar as the foreign unit weakened amid less-than-expected rise in jobs and signs of Federal Reserve keeping interest rates on hold for some time.Rupee strengthened 13 paise to open at Rs 82.71 against the dollar on Monday. It had closed at 82.84 on Friday, declining to a two-month low.
