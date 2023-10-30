ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee opened little changed against the U.S. dollar on Monday in the run-up to the Federal Reserve policy meeting. The local currency opened at Rs 83.26 on Monday, compared with Friday's close of Rs 83.25.
For the dollar-rupee pair, Rs 83.15 acts as a support, while Rs 83.30 is the immediate resistance, followed by Rs 83.50, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).
"Fed is anticipated to hold the rate steady at its meeting on Wednesday. US Core PCE came in at 3.7% year-on-year in September versus 3.8% prior, matching consensus. Rising geopolitical risks triggered risk aversion and benefits to safe-haven assets like gold," he said.
