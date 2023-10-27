Indian Rupee Ends Little Change Against The U.S. Dollar

"The rupee has displayed a degree of strength within a range of Rs 83.20-83.30, possibly due to RBI intervention to prevent the rupee from depreciating too rapidly. The overall range for the rupee is anticipated to be between Rs 82.90 and Rs 83.30 in the near term," said Jateen Trivedi, vice presidenet of research at LKP Securities

"U.S. GDP growth at 4.9% and soaring durable goods orders fuel speculation of further Fed rate hikes. The U.S. dollar holds its foot despite lower U.S. yields and dovish bets on the Fed. ECB chief Lagarde acknowledged the Eurozone’s economic struggles," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).

Sodhani sees support for dollar/rupee pair at Rs 83.10 and resistance at Rs 83.30.