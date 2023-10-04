Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as expectations of further interventions from the RBI offset the impact of a stronger dollar and surging U.S. Treasury yields.

The local currency opened flat at 83.22 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around Rs 83.20–83.21 against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.20 in the previous session.

For the day, the brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.1000 and Rs 83.3000.

"Rising US Treasury yields, a faltering global growth outlook, supply-constrained rising oil prices, and a short-term government funding stopgap for the US are all sending investors into the safe-haven USD. Eyes now remain on U.S. NFP data," Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre) said.

"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.05 will acts as a support and Rs 83.30 as an immediate resistance followed by Rs 83.50,, Sodhani said.