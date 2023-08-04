Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday ahead of non-farm payroll data.

The domestic unit opened at 82.74 against the U.S. dollar, compared with the close of 82.73 on Thursday. The rupee was at a two-and-a-half month low, tracking the broader losses in Asian peers.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open on a flat note against the dollar as investors turned cautious ahead of non-farm payroll numbers. Further weakness could trigger an RBI intervention to cap losses, the brokerage said in a note on Friday.