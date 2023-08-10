Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar Ahead Of RBI Policy

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of the release of the RBI policy statement and U.S. CPI data.

All 37 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the 'status quo' on the RBI's repo rate on Thursday. The benchmark policy repo rate is currently at 6.50%.

The local currency opened flat at 82.81 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at 82.82 on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the Rupee to open around Rs 82.8000 to Rs 82.8100 against the U.S. dollar compared with 82.8150 in the previous session.

The range for the session remains between Rs 82.6500 and Rs 82.9500 ahead of the policy outcome, the brokerage said.