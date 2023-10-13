Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar amid a softening of oil prices and the dollar index.

The local currency opened flat at Rs 83.25 against the U.S dollar on Friday, according to the Bloomberg data.

"From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start flat to marginally weaker this Friday after U.S. inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer," Reliance Securities said in Oct. 13 note.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.0800 and Rs 83.3200 for the day.

"The prices of crude fell sharply in the past few days after a strong jump due to the Middle East war. Now the rupee also got help from the capital markets' positive rally," Jateen Trivedi, vice president, research at LKP Securities, said.