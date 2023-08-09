ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened flat at Rs 82.82 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
The local currency opened flat at Rs 82.82 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 82.83 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expected the Rupee to open in the range of Rs 82.7900–82.8000 against the greenback. The pair is likely to trade between Rs 82.6500 and Rs 82.9500, the brokerage said.
