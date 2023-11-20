Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S dollar on Monday as a fall in the dollar index offset the impact of a rise in crude oil prices.

The local currency opened unchanged from Friday's closing of at Rs 83.27 against the U.S dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.24-83.25 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.27 at close in the previous session.

The brokerage sees the local currency trading between Rs 83.1000 and Rs 83.3000 on Monday.