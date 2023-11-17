Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday, even as dollar index and bond yields eased amid rising US jobless claims.
The local currency opened unchanged from the previous day's close at Rs 83.24 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, Bloomberg data showed.
The weekly jobless claims rose to 231,000 last week, compared with estimates of 220,000, according to Bloomberg data.
"Additionally, the dollar is on track for a weekly drop, while yields on 10-year Treasury notes are hovering near two-month lows and will lend further support to bullion," Reliance Securities said in a note.
"The rupee's trend remained range-bound between Rs 82.90 and Rs 83.30, with robust support identified in the Rs 83.30-83.40 range and resistance at Rs 83.00-82.90," Jateen Trivedi, vice president of research at LKP Securities said.
"This range-bound trend is likely to persist unless a strong breakout occurs. The retail sales data, which came in line with minor weakness, sent positive signals regarding the prospects of a U.S. rate hike as Fed have key data in support to not hike further," Trivedi said.