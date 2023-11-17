Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday, even as dollar index and bond yields eased amid rising US jobless claims.

The local currency opened unchanged from the previous day's close at Rs 83.24 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, Bloomberg data showed.

The weekly jobless claims rose to 231,000 last week, compared with estimates of 220,000, according to Bloomberg data.

"Additionally, the dollar is on track for a weekly drop, while yields on 10-year Treasury notes are hovering near two-month lows and will lend further support to bullion," Reliance Securities said in a note.