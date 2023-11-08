Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened little changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as falling oil prices offset the impact of rising dollar index.

The local currency opened at Rs 83.26 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday compared with Rs 83.27 at close on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Brent was trading near $82 a barrel after tumbling 4.2% on Tuesday. The dollar gained in the overnight session as most Fed members flagged elevated inflation concerns and could keep gains in check for the rupee, Reliance Securities said in a note.

The rupee could open around Rs 83.21-83.22 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.2575 in the previous session, the brokerage said. The range for the session remains between Rs 83.10 and Rs 83.29, it said.