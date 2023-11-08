Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened flat at Rs 83.26 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.

08 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A lady holding 500 rupee Indian banknote for photograph.&nbsp;(Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A lady holding 500 rupee Indian banknote for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

The Indian rupee opened little changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as falling oil prices offset the impact of rising dollar index.

The local currency opened at Rs 83.26 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday compared with Rs 83.27 at close on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Brent was trading near $82 a barrel after tumbling 4.2% on Tuesday. The dollar gained in the overnight session as most Fed members flagged elevated inflation concerns and could keep gains in check for the rupee, Reliance Securities said in a note.

The rupee could open around Rs 83.21-83.22 against the dollar compared with Rs 83.2575 in the previous session, the brokerage said. The range for the session remains between Rs 83.10 and Rs 83.29, it said.

Here's What Analyst Have To Say

Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre)

"Disappointing industrial production in Germany stokes recession concerns, contributing to the Euro's decline in turn DXY moving higher. Brent Crude prices have cooled off sharply which remains rupee positive. 10 year US Treasury yields remain volatile," Sodhani said.

"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.10 acts as a support while Rs 83.29 is a resistance," he said.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities

"Looking ahead, market participants are keeping an eye on the upcoming speech by the Federal Reserve Chairperson Powell scheduled for Wednesday. The range for the rupee continues to persist between Rs 83.10 and Rs 83.30 in this scenario," Trivedi said

