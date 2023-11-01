ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's close.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting outcome.The local currency opened at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's close, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting outcome.
The local currency opened at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's close, according to Bloomberg data.
"No surprises are expected from the Fed and may hold the same tone and message as the previous one. Expectations that the ECB is done raising rates undermine the Euro and act as a headwind. DXY may find resistance at 107.20 levels," Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre) said.
Dollar/rupee may find support around Rs 83.18 and immediate resistance around Rs 83.30, a break of which can lead towards Rs 83.50, he said.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT