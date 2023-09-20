Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian Rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The local currency strengthened five paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the greenback on Wednesday. It had closed at a record low of Rs 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid surging crude oil prices.

Financial markets in India were shut on Tuesday for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Intraday, the weakest level for the rupee was Rs 83.29 per dollar, which it touched on Oct. 10, 2022.

Brent Crude prices rose as much as $95.03 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest level in over 10 months since Nov. 15, 2022, according to Bloomberg data.