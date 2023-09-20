BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar
Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee strengthened five paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the U.S dollar.

20 Sep 2023, 9:31 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes and coins. (Photo: Rupixen on Unsplash)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes and coins. (Photo: Rupixen on Unsplash)

The Indian Rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The local currency strengthened five paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the greenback on Wednesday. It had closed at a record low of Rs 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid surging crude oil prices.

Financial markets in India were shut on Tuesday for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Intraday, the weakest level for the rupee was Rs 83.29 per dollar, which it touched on Oct. 10, 2022.

Brent Crude prices rose as much as $95.03 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest level in over 10 months since Nov. 15, 2022, according to Bloomberg data.

Street Expectation

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the Rs 83.24–83.25 range against the dollar, compared with Rs 83.2675 in the previous session. The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.1500 and Rs 83.3500 during the day.

"Market participants await the Federal Reserve’s decision and updated economic projections for directional cues. U.S. Treasury bond yields are climbing ahead of the Fed’s decision while the dollar index is staying above 105.00 levels, still awaiting to test 105.43 levels (6-month high levels)," Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre) said.

Dollar/rupee may find support around Rs 83.00, while a break of Rs 83.30 may open doors for Rs 83.50, Sodhani said.

