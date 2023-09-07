Indian Rupee Opens At 83.12 Against the U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency strengthened two paise to open at Rs 83.12 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.14 on Wednesday.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the Rs 83.15-83.17 range against the greenback, compared with Rs 83.1325 in the previous session. The brokerage expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.05 and Rs 83.27 on Thursday.

"In recent sessions, the rupee's weakness seems to be factoring in the possibility of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve. While economic data has generally been supportive of the Fed keeping rates unchanged, the persistent pressure from inflation may push the central bank towards considering another rate hike, possibly in their upcoming September meeting," Jateen Trivedi, vice president-research at LKP Securities, said

"The rupee's trading range has shifted lower and can now be expected to fall within the Rs 82.90-83.30 range. Traders and investors will closely monitor developments in the currency and commodity markets, as well as any news related to the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, to assess the rupee's future movements," Trivedi said.