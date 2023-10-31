ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Flat Against U.S. Dollar
The rupee opened at Rs 83.26 against the greenback, compared with Monday's close of Rs 83.25.
The dollar/rupee pair will see support at Rs 83.10, and resistance at Rs 83.28, said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).
"The risk-on sentiment weighed on the U.S. dollar, leading to a pullback. DXY fell towards to 106.10, experiencing its worst day in a week. U.S. Treasury yields made no significant moves, with the 10-year yield hovering around 4.88%," he said
