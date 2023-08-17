Indian Rupee Closes At All-Time Low Of 83.15 Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee continued to weaken against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as the strength of the foreign unit and the benchmark bond yields continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The local currency weakened 19 paise to close at 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at 82.96 on Monday. In the past, it had tested all-time lows of 83.29 against the dollar in October 2022, on an intraday basis.

The forex market was shut on Aug. 15 on account of Independence Day and on Aug. 16 for the Parsi New Year.