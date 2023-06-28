Indian Real Estate Registers 20% Drop In Private Equity Investments, Says Knight Frank
Mumbai topped real estate investments at 48% followed by the National Capital Region with 32%, and Bengaluru at 13%.
India's real estate sector saw a decline in private equity investments in the first half of the year as investors remained cautious amid global economic challenges, according to a Knight Frank India report.
The sector attracted $2.6 billion in private equity investments in the first half of 2023, spanning across office, warehousing, and residential segments. It's a decline of 20% as compared with the first half of 2022, said Knight Frank India in its latest report, titled Trends in Private Equity Investment in India-H1 2023.
It attributes this to private equity investors opting for a measured approach, leading to a shift in investment strategies.
The office segment accounted for the largest share of private equity investments at 68%. It was followed by warehousing at 21%, while residential properties made up the remaining 11%.
The resilience of investable-grade office assets contributed to the dominant position of the office segment. In H1 2023, this segment witnessed 24% year-on-year growth, which can be largely attributed to a deal worth $1.4 billion between GIC and Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust.
Despite the impact of the prevailing global concerns on investments, the moderation in growth has been limited, and a rebound is expected in the second half of 2023, the report said.
According to Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank, the decline in investment volume over the past year was due to global economic challenges and the ensuing changes in fiscal and monetary policy measures by some large economies. “This has further caused investors to re-evaluate their strategies, at least in the short term," he said.
In terms of regional distribution, Mumbai received the highest investments, accounting for 48% of the total. The National Capital Region secured the second position with 32%, followed by Bengaluru at 13%. Approximately 75% of the investments came from Asian countries in H1 2023, as compared with 86% from Canada and the U.S. in H1 2022.
"The impact of increased capital cost, and growing concerns of recession has subdued investment activity from these countries. In the first half of 2023, over 80% of the total investments were directed towards ready assets, clearly indicating investors’ cautious stance," said the report.
In terms of private equity investments in India, Knight Frank's forecasting model—which takes into account government investment, currency fluctuation, inflation, interest rates, and office supply—predicts year-on-year growth of 5.3% for 2023. The model indicates that these investments are expected to reach a total of $5.6 billion.