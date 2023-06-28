Indian Real Estate Registers 20% Drop In Private Equity Investments, Says Knight Frank

India's real estate sector saw a decline in private equity investments in the first half of the year as investors remained cautious amid global economic challenges, according to a Knight Frank India report.

The sector attracted $2.6 billion in private equity investments in the first half of 2023, spanning across office, warehousing, and residential segments. It's a decline of 20% as compared with the first half of 2022, said Knight Frank India in its latest report, titled Trends in Private Equity Investment in India-H1 2023.

It attributes this to private equity investors opting for a measured approach, leading to a shift in investment strategies.

The office segment accounted for the largest share of private equity investments at 68%. It was followed by warehousing at 21%, while residential properties made up the remaining 11%.

The resilience of investable-grade office assets contributed to the dominant position of the office segment. In H1 2023, this segment witnessed 24% year-on-year growth, which can be largely attributed to a deal worth $1.4 billion between GIC and Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust.

Despite the impact of the prevailing global concerns on investments, the moderation in growth has been limited, and a rebound is expected in the second half of 2023, the report said.