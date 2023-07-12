Indian Pharmaceutical Exports To U.S. Mixed In Q1: IIFL Securities

Indian pharmaceutical exports to the U.S. remained mixed for the quarter ended June.Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., and Gland Pharma Ltd. reported low U.S. exports, while Syngene International Ltd., JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Lupin Ltd. reported strong growth in exports to the U.S., according to IIFL Securities.Key observations made in IIFL Securities:Divis Labs: Exports were down 10% sequentially in Q1 FY...