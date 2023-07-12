Indian Pharmaceutical Exports To U.S. Mixed In Q1: IIFL Securities
Divi's, Laurus, Gland Pharma reported low exports, while Syngene, JB Chemicals, Lupin reported strong growth in exports in Q1
Indian pharmaceutical exports to the U.S. remained mixed for the quarter ended June.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., and Gland Pharma Ltd. reported low U.S. exports, while Syngene International Ltd., JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Lupin Ltd. reported strong growth in exports to the U.S., according to IIFL Securities.
Key observations made in IIFL Securities:
Divis Labs: Exports were down 10% sequentially in Q1 FY24, as Sacubitril shipments moderated from $37 million in Q4 to $19 million in Q1. Expects a potential negative variance of 15% on the topline versus their estimates. Maintains 'reduce' rating.
Gland Pharma: Exports are down 20% quarter-on-quarter to $65 million in Q1 FY24. The potential negative variance of 30% on the topline as compared to the brokerage's estimates. Maintains 'reduce' rating.
Laurus Labs: Ex-Paxlovid export shipments declined 24% quarter-on-quarter to $69 million in Q1 FY24 (base business shipments were flat year-on-year). Paxlovid shipments were ‘nil’ in Q1 FY24 versus $47 million in Q4 FY23.
Ipca: Expects a potential negative variance of 11% on export topline versus estimates. Maintains 'add' rating.
JB Pharma: Potential positive variance of 4% on export topline versus estimates. Maintain a 'buy' rating.
Syngene: Exports increased 39% quarter-on-quarter as Syngene benefited from a full quarter's contribution of animal health products to Zoetis in Q1 FY24 versus two months' contribution in Q4 FY23.
Alembic: Potential positive variance of 19% on the export topline versus their estimates. Maintains 'add' rating.
For formulation companies, export data is not as reliable as for others. Among these formulation drugmakers:
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. seem to have benefited from higher gRevlimid (lenalidomide—blood cancer treatment drug) shipments in Q1 FY24.
Excluding gRevlimid sales, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Zydus Lifesciences have reported a decline sequentially.
Sun Pharma's export data is weak. It has reported a decline over last year and the previous quarter, both with and without gRevlimid exports.
Dr Reddy's large sequential increase in export shipments is entirely driven by gRevlimid, IIFL Securities said. "Ex-Revlimid export shipments for Dr. Reddy’s have declined 10% quarter-on-quarter in Q1FY24. Maintain 'reduce' rating on Dr. Reddy’s."
Lupin has reported a yearly and sequential increase, while Cipla reports export declines.