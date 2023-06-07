Indian Pharma Sector Returns To Growth In May, But Volume Continues To Decline
Industry sales rose 5.6% over May last year, when the market had contracted 3.3%, according to data from AlOCD.
The Indian pharmaceutical sector returned to growth in May after contraction in April, driven by a rise in price and growth in new products.
Industry sales rose 5.6% over May last year, when sales contracted 3.3%, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors. Sales fell 1% in April.
"The growth came in below the 10–11% pharma market growth expectation for FY24, primarily on account of a 3.6% decline in volume growth in May 2023," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director, India Ratings and Research Pvt.
"However, overall growth in the pharma market during May 2023 was driven by price, while new product growth continued to remain positive," he told BQ Prime.
Of the top 10 therapies, only respiratory has shown double digit growth, while the rest of the therapies reported average growth of 5% year-on-year in May 2023. The top 10 therapies constituted 87% of the pharma market's overall revenue, according to Munde.
"India Ratings maintains its Indian pharma market growth estimates for FY24 would be 10–11% year-on-year," Munde said.
Key Highlights
Volumes declined 3.6% versus a 6.6% fall last year.
Prices increased by 6.2% year-on-year, compared to 5% last year.
New product launches registered a growth of 3%, against a decline of 1.7% over the previous year.
Munde said that on a year-to-date basis—January to May 2023—average price growth stood at 5.7%, new product growth at 3%, and volume growth fell 0.9%, against overall average market growth of 8% over last year.
Therapy-Wise Growth
According to data from the AIOCD:
Sales of the respiratory segment rose the most at 14% over last May, followed by the pain segment, which reported an 8% growth.
The cardiac and neurological/CNS segments reported growth of 6% over last year, while the gynaecological products and anti-infectives segments rose 5%.
Dermatological, vitamin, and anti-diabetic segment sales rose around 4%, while gastroenterology reported a low single-digit growth of 2%.
MAT Performance
The moving annual total, or 12-month rolling sales, of overall pharma products rose 10.6% in May, according to the AIOCD.
Company Performance
Here's how the key listed pharmaceutical companies performed, based on AIOCD data:
'Higher-Than-Market' Growth
Abbott India Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Ajanta Pharma Ltd. reported double-digit year-on-year growth in the range of 11–12%.
Sales at Lupin Ltd. rose 7%.
'In-Line With Market' Growth
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alembic Pharma Ltd., FDC Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. reported growth in the range of 5-6%, in line with market performance.
'Lower-Than-Market' Growth
Indoco Remedies Ltd. and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. grew in the range of 3–4%, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. reported sales growth of 2%, coming in below the market average.
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a 0.2% decline in sales, followed by GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Eris Lifesciences Ltd., which saw a decline of around 1%.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd. reported a 7% decline in sales, while Pfizer Ltd. and Sanofi India Ltd. reported the highest year-on-year declines at 8%.