Indian Pharma Sector Returns To Growth In May, But Volume Continues To Decline

The Indian pharmaceutical sector returned to growth in May after contraction in April, driven by a rise in price and growth in new products.

Industry sales rose 5.6% over May last year, when sales contracted 3.3%, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors. Sales fell 1% in April.

"The growth came in below the 10–11% pharma market growth expectation for FY24, primarily on account of a 3.6% decline in volume growth in May 2023," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director, India Ratings and Research Pvt.

"However, overall growth in the pharma market during May 2023 was driven by price, while new product growth continued to remain positive," he told BQ Prime.

Of the top 10 therapies, only respiratory has shown double digit growth, while the rest of the therapies reported average growth of 5% year-on-year in May 2023. The top 10 therapies constituted 87% of the pharma market's overall revenue, according to Munde.

"India Ratings maintains its Indian pharma market growth estimates for FY24 would be 10–11% year-on-year," Munde said.