Indian Pharma Market Growth Slows In September As Volume Falls

The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported low single-digit growth in September for the fifth consecutive month due to a high base and challenges in volume growth.

Industry sales were up 2.1% as against 13.2% over the same period last year, according to data from All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd. That compares with mid-single-digit growth performance, in the range of 5-6% year-on-year between May and September this year.

The muted performance is partly due to robust growth in September 2022 and challenges in volume growth, which has been "negative since the past six months", said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt.

The overall growth was driven by price and new launches during the month. There was stable growth at around 5-6% year-to-date in CY23, Munde said.

India Ratings maintains its market growth estimates for the sector at 10–11% year-on-year in FY24.