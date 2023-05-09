Indian Pharma Market Sales Decline First Time In 11 Months
Sales contracted on a low base as the industry takes time to normalise from pandemic-linked surge.
The Indian pharmaceutical sector contracted for the first time in 11 months, snapping two straight months of double-digit growth.
Industry sales fell 1% over April last year when the market had contracted 4.8%, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors. Sales rose 13% in March.
"For the first time in the last eleven months, the Indian pharmaceuticals market has shown a negative growth, primarily on account of the significant decline in volume growth, around 8.2% year-on-year, in April 2023," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director, India Ratings and Research Pvt.
This huge volume decline could be attributed to three reasons, according to Munde:
An extremely abnormally high growth in 2021 April (34.5% year-on-year) and May (31.5% year-on-year) due to Covid-19 drug sales, which is now taking some time to normalise.
Inventories withdrawn from the market for re-labeling at new prices in accordance with the National List of Essential Medicines and Drug Price Control Order, effective April
April and May are seasonally weak months for drug sales.
Of the top 10 therapies, only three—anti-infectives, respiratory, and pain management, together contributing around 28% of the total Indian pharma market sales—showed positive growth, he said.
Other therapies reported a decline, and the top 10 therapies constituted 87% of the pharma market's overall revenue, according to Munde.
"Despite negative growth in April 2023, we expect 10–11% year-on-year growth for FY24," Munde said.
Key Highlights
Sales volume has been the key factor in the contraction of the overall market performance in April over last year, according to Munde.
Volumes declined 8.2% versus 7.5% last year.
Prices increased by 4.8% year-on-year, compared to 4.9% last year.
New product launches registered a growth of 2.5% against a decline of 2.2% over the previous year.
Therapy-Wise Growth
According to data from the AIOCD:
Sales of the respiratory segment rose the most—17% over last April—followed by the anti-infectives segment, which rose 8% year-on-year, and the pain segment, which reported a 2% growth.
Cardiac, neurological/CNS segment, gynaecological product, and vitamin segment therapy sales fell 4% over last year.
While dermatological, gastroenterology, and anti-diabetic segment sales fell 5-6% year-on-year.
MAT Performance
The moving annual total, or 12-month rolling sales, of overall pharma products rose 9.7% in April, according to the AIOCD.
Company Performance
Here's how the key listed pharmaceutical companies performed, based on AIOCD data:
'Higher-Than-Market' Growth
Mankind Pharma Ltd. reported the highest year-on-year growth of 9% in April, followed by Indoco Remedies Ltd., which grew 7%.
Alembic Pharma Ltd. rose 6%, while Cipla Ltd. and FDC Ltd. rose 5%.
Abbott India Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. too reported growth of 3%, 2%, and 0.4%, respectively, outperforming the market.
'In-Line With Market' Growth
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported de-growth of 0.6%, in line with market performance.
'Lower-Than-Market' Growth
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. reported a sales decline of 2%, followed by Ajanta Pharma Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., whose sales fell 4%.
Eris Lifesciences Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd. fell 6%, while sales of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declined 9%.
Pfizer Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd., and Ipca Laboratories Ltd. reported double-digit declines in sales of 15%, 16%, and 22%, respectively.