Indian Pharma Market Sales Decline First Time In 11 Months

The Indian pharmaceutical sector contracted for the first time in 11 months, snapping two straight months of double-digit growth.

Industry sales fell 1% over April last year when the market had contracted 4.8%, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors. Sales rose 13% in March.

"For the first time in the last eleven months, the Indian pharmaceuticals market has shown a negative growth, primarily on account of the significant decline in volume growth, around 8.2% year-on-year, in April 2023," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director, India Ratings and Research Pvt.

This huge volume decline could be attributed to three reasons, according to Munde:

An extremely abnormally high growth in 2021 April (34.5% year-on-year) and May (31.5% year-on-year) due to Covid-19 drug sales, which is now taking some time to normalise.

Inventories withdrawn from the market for re-labeling at new prices in accordance with the National List of Essential Medicines and Drug Price Control Order, effective April

April and May are seasonally weak months for drug sales.

Of the top 10 therapies, only three—anti-infectives, respiratory, and pain management, together contributing around 28% of the total Indian pharma market sales—showed positive growth, he said.

Other therapies reported a decline, and the top 10 therapies constituted 87% of the pharma market's overall revenue, according to Munde.

"Despite negative growth in April 2023, we expect 10–11% year-on-year growth for FY24," Munde said.