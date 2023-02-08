Indian Pharma Market Reports Muted Growth In January
Price hikes on existing products were the key growth driver of the overall market performance last month.
The Indian pharmaceuticals market grew by 2.3% in January, its slowest since May 2022 mainly due to a high base last year.
The industry sales had a growth of 14.1% in January 2022 and 10.4% in December, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd.
"The Indian pharmaceuticals market delivered a muted growth in January 2023 on a high base last year and due to some seasonal impact," Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt., told BQ Prime.
"Six therapies reported negative or subdued growth performance out of the 10 therapies that comprise 86% of the pharma market."
Price hikes taken on existing products have been the key growth driver of the overall market performance last month, while volumes have declined, impeding growth, according to Munde.
Key Highlights
Prices increased by 5.9% year-on-year. That compares to 5.8% last year.
New product launches registered a growth of 1.8%, compared to 2.8% year-on-year.
Volume growth declined 5.4% versus a 5.5% rise last year.
Munde highlighted that despite the Indian pharma market's higher growth of 14.9% in the 2021 calendar year, it grew 8% last year.
India Ratings expects the market to grow in the range of 8%–10% year-on-year in fiscal 2024, Munde said.
Therapy-Wise Growth
According to the data from the AIOCD:
Sales of dermatological and gynaecological products rose the most by around 11% and 10%, respectively, followed by cardiac and neurological/CNS segments that grew around 6% year-on-year.
The anti-diabetic and gastroenterology segments grew at around 2%, while vitamins reported a low growth of 0.3%.
Pain segment and respiratory segments reported a de-growth of 2% and 5%, respectively.
The anti-infectives segment reported the maximum decline in growth at 7% year-on-year.
MAT Performance
According to the AIOCD, the moving annual total, or 12-month rolling sales, of overall pharma products rose 6.8% in January.
Company Performance
The performance of some key listed pharmaceutical companies based on AIOCD data:
'Higher-Than-Market' Growth
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported the highest year-on-year growth of 12% in January, followed by Abbott India Ltd., which grew 7% outperforming the market.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. grew 5%, while Ipca Laboratories Ltd. and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. grew around 4% over a year ago.
'In-Line With Market' Growth
Lupin Ltd. reported a growth of 3%, almost in line with market performance.
'Lower-Than-Market' Growth
While Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. reported a growth of 0.9% and 0.2%, respectively, underperforming the market; Cipla Ltd. reported a decline of 0.4% year-on-year.
GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported decline in sales of 2% and 5%, respectively.
Pfizer Ltd. and Sanofi India Ltd. reported the maximum year-on-year de-growth of around 10%.