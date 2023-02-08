Indian Pharma Market Reports Muted Growth In January

The Indian pharmaceuticals market grew by 2.3% in January, its slowest since May 2022 mainly due to a high base last year.

The industry sales had a growth of 14.1% in January 2022 and 10.4% in December, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd.

"The Indian pharmaceuticals market delivered a muted growth in January 2023 on a high base last year and due to some seasonal impact," Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt., told BQ Prime.

"Six therapies reported negative or subdued growth performance out of the 10 therapies that comprise 86% of the pharma market."

Price hikes taken on existing products have been the key growth driver of the overall market performance last month, while volumes have declined, impeding growth, according to Munde.