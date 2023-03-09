Indian Pharma Market Reports Double-Digit Growth In February

India's pharmaceutical market bounced back to register its strongest-ever double-digit growth in fiscal 2023, after the January lows—albeit on a low base.

Industry sales rose 20.3% year-on-year in February against a 0.2% year-on-year decline in February 2022, and 2.3% growth in January this year, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors.

“The Indian pharmaceuticals market delivered strong growth in February 2023, on account of lower base in February 2022 and robust double-digit growth in most top therapies. Overall, top 10 therapies contributed 86.5% of the pharma market revenue," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings.

"Volume has been the key growth driver of the overall market performance in February 2023," Munde said.