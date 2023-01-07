Indian Pharma Market Reports Double-Digit Growth In December

After the lows of October, India's pharmaceutical market grew by more than 10% for the second straight month in December.

Industry sales rose 10.4% year-on-year in December against a 5.3% year-on-year increase in December 2021 and 17.3% growth in November this year, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors.

“The Indian pharmaceuticals market continued to deliver a healthy growth in December 2022, driven by robust performance in five out of ten therapies, which comprise 86% of the pharma market," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings.

"Price has been the key growth driver of the overall market performance in December 2022," Munde said.