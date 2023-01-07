ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Pharma Market Reports Double-Digit Growth In December

The market grew at 10.4% year-on-year in December 2022, with price being the key driver.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash
After the lows of October, India's pharmaceutical market grew by more than 10% for the second straight month in December.

Industry sales rose 10.4% year-on-year in December against a 5.3% year-on-year increase in December 2021 and 17.3% growth in November this year, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors.

“The Indian pharmaceuticals market continued to deliver a healthy growth in December 2022, driven by robust performance in five out of ten therapies, which comprise 86% of the pharma market," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings.

"Price has been the key growth driver of the overall market performance in December 2022," Munde said.

Key Highlights

  • Volumes grew by 1.4% year over year versus a decline of 1.5% last year.

  • New product launches registered 2.2% growth, compared to 1.4% year-on-year.

  • Prices increased by 6.8% year-on-year. That compares to 5.4% last year.

India Ratings expects the overall market to grow in the 9–10% range during the remaining three months of this fiscal. This is in line with the industry's 9.1% average year-on-year growth in the first nine months of FY2023.

Commenting on the overall near- to mid-term outlook, India Ratings expects the Indian pharma market to grow in the range of 10%–13% year-on-year, Munde told BQ Prime.

Therapy-Wise Growth

As per AIOCD data:

  • Sales of respiratory products rose the most by 19%, followed by 15% growth in the anti-infectives segment.

  • Vitamins, gynaecological products, and the pain segment reported year-on-year growth of 12%, 11%, and 10%, respectively.

  • Dermatological and neurological/CNS segments grew 8% over the year-ago period, while cardiac and gastroenterology segments grew 7%.

  • The anti-diabetic segment reported the lowest growth at 4% year-on-year.

MAT Performance

According to AIOCD, the moving annual total—or 12-month rolling sales—of overall pharma products rose 8% in December.

Company Performance 

The performance of some key listed pharmaceutical companies based on AIOCD data-

'Higher-Than-Market' Growth

  • FDC Ltd. reported the highest year-on-year growth of 24% in December, followed by Alkem Laboratories Ltd.'s 17% and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s 16% year-on-year growth.

  • Cipla Ltd., Eris Lifesciences Ltd., and Abbott India Ltd. grew 14%, 13%, and 12%, respectively, over a year ago.

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., too, outperformed the market with 11% year-on-year growth.

'In-Line With Market' Growth

  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Indoco Remedies Ltd. reported 10% growth in line with market performance.

'Lower-Than-Market' Growth

  • Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. reported a growth of 9%.

  • While Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Ajanta Pharma Ltd. reported growth of 6% and 5%, respectively, Lupin Ltd. and Sanofi India Ltd. reported low single-digit growth of 2% and 1%, respectively.

  • Pfizer Ltd. underperformed, reporting no growth over last year, while Ipca Laboratories Ltd. reported a 3% decline in its growth.

